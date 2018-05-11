Report: Klay Thompson discussing contract extension with Golden State Warriors

Those hoping for Golden State's quadruple All-Star core to break up may need to wait a while longer.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports that Klay Thompson is discussing a multi-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. Such a move would not only lock the sharp-shooter into a longer stay in The Bay, it would also save Golden State significant money compared to re-signing him as an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Under the latter scenario, Thompson would be eligible to earn over $80 million more than if he were to sign an extension now. Thompson, however, has been adamant about his desire to remain with the Warriors for some time.

"Playing for one team your whole career is definitely special," Thompson told Mark Medina of The Mercury News in February. "Only so many guys have done it in professional sports, so it’ll be a goal of mine. Hopefully it all works out."

Golden State is surely hoping it works out as well. The Warriors face the prospect of re-signing Kevin Durant to a max contract after he took a home team discount last summer. Stephen Curry, meanwhile, is just wrapping up the first year of a five-year, $201-million deal.

If Thompson does indeed opt for an extension now, it could give Golden State the breathing room it needs to keep him, Durant, Curry and Draymond Green together for the long haul.

Thompson has averaged over 20 points per game and been named an All-Star in each of the last four seasons. He owns a career 42.2-percent clip from 3-point range and is three 3-pointers away from moving to No. 10 on the NBA playoffs career leaderboard.