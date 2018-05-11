Atlanta Hawks reach agreement in principle with Lloyd Pierce to become team's head coach

ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today reached an agreement in principle with Lloyd Pierce to become the team’s new head coach. Pierce will be the 13thfull-time head coach in Hawks history. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not announced.

“As we set out to find a new head coach for our team, it was critically important to find a dynamic teacher who could connect with and develop our young core while instilling the culture and high standards we feel are necessary in a successful program,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. “Lloyd Pierce checks every box, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him leading the Atlanta Hawks into the future.”

Pierce, 42, comes to the Hawks following five years as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers, who finished this past season third in the Eastern Conference with a 52-30 mark and advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“We are excited to start a new chapter of Hawks Basketball with Lloyd as head coach of our team,” said Hawks’ Principal Owner and Chair of the Board of Directors Tony Ressler. “Each part of our organization, from our ownership group to basketball to business operations, is aligned, and we are all committed to building a first-class organization that is working to bring a championship to Atlanta.”

Pierce joined the Sixers after two seasons with Memphis, where he was Assistant Coach-Player Development, helping lead the Grizzlies to back-to-back playoff appearances and the Western Conference Finals in 2013.

“This is a day I’ve been working towards for a long time and it’s an honor to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks,” Pierce said. “I have great respect for Travis and strong belief in his plan to bring a championship to the city of Atlanta. After spending time with ownership, it’s clear they have a deep investment in and commitment to making this a model organization. This opportunity is a perfect fit for me, and I’m eager to get started.”

Pierce spent the 2010-11 season as an Assistant Coach with the Golden State Warriors after three years as Assistant Coach-Player Development with Cleveland (2007-10), where the Cavaliers made three playoff appearances and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2009.

Prior to his NBA coaching career, Pierce was an Assistant Coach at his alma mater, Santa Clara University, from 2002-07. The San Jose, CA native played four seasons for the Broncos, where he teamed with two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. Pierce graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management.

He and his wife, Melissa, were married in August, 2015.