Virtual tour offers early look at Atlanta Hawks' renovated arena

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks are using a high-tech virtual tour to provide a glimpse into the near future of the NBA team's renovated arena to maintain and gain more ticket holders.

"The Preview" is an interactive tour of the newly transformed Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta. The tour was launched more than three weeks ago while the arena currently undergoes the final phase of its $192.5 million renovation.

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin says thousands have already taken the tour, promoting the arena on large video screens as an entertainment venue for basketball games, concerts and events. The tour offers a before-and-after look at the various amenities from the 360-degrees concourse, barber shop, fantasy golf area, and premium seating areas with couches and cabanas.

The arena is expected to reopen in October.