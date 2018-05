Welcome to the conference finals!

NBA.com writers Shaun Powell and John Schuhmann join me to analyze the major storylines to watch during the Celtics vs. Cavaliers East finals. Then Greg Anthony joins us to help break down the West, where the Rockets and Warriors meet for a high-powered battle.

Plus, we discuss the latest coaching moves around the league, including David Fizdale to New York.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for a new episode every week!