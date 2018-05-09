Golden State Warriors show their dominant side in Game 5 series-clincher

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It was just before 9 p.m. local time Tuesday when the defending champs, after searching for incentive and not always finding any over the last six months, finally announced they are done playing games. It was time to play for something bigger, and soon enough, against someone claiming to be better.

There was Klay Thompson splashing in a 19-foot pullup. Kevin Durant followed with a mid-range jumper. Stephen Curry flipped a finger roll. On a fast break, Curry drove for an apparent layup, then quickly fed Durant for a dunk. Durant hit a 3-pointer. Thompson got a steal. Curry nailed a 3-pointer. A Draymond Green dunk -- and a scream afterward.

That’s how the Golden State Warriors bid farewell to the New Orleans Pelicans, with a second-half bum-rush in a 113-104 win in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. And that’s how they plan to say hello to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals (aka the People’s Choice Series).

“I think it’ll be entertaining,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. “I think people will have a fun time watching that series.”

Golden State surged past New Orleans thanks to a big run in the third quarter.

The Warriors, now woke? It certainly seems that way, feels that way, looks that way. And for their sake, it better be that way. The Rockets, based on the way they seared through the season, are bringing a level of Western Conference heat perhaps unseen by the Warriors in the Steve Kerr era.

The Warriors are evidently aware of what lies ahead in their fourth straight conference finals because all the boxes are checking off -- and just in time. There’s no longer any need to be uninspired. The days and nights of lapses and losing to lesser teams, which happened often following the All-Star break, are almost forgotten. Their concentration, motivation and antennae are all up, along with their most important vital signs.

Curry is feeling it -- as in his jumper and his wind (and not his knee). He played 37 minutes in Game 5, his most in the playoffs and highest total since a Feb. 22 win against the LA Clippers. It serves of evidence that his recovery and conditioning following his MCL sprain are roughly back to normal. Oh, and he was doing Steph things Tuesday, shooting deeper and deepest, dropping in 28 points -- many of which came in a mad rush.

Stephen Curry went for 28 points in 37 minutes in Game 5.

“I think he’s OK,” Kerr said. “I just think he’s back now.”

Curry is encouraged by how his body is responding to increased minutes and the intensity of the playoffs. He said he suspects it will all come together in time for the Rockets series and his matchup with Chris Paul.

“I feel good and I feel confident in what I’m able to do out there,” Curry said. “I continue to get better, continue to get my timing right and continue to get back to normal. Hopefully I won’t look back.”

Green is all over the floor as he became the first in club history to average a triple-double in a playoff series (14.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 10 apg). And, if necessary, that includes the other team’s huddle. Green eavesdropped, uninvited of course, in the Pelicans’ group in the first quarter and caused a stir, as only Draymond can.

Draymond Green sneaked into the Pelicans' huddle in Game 5.

His gamesmanship will certainly carry over to some degree in the next round. It’ll be up to the Rockets how they respond to being poked if not provoked.

“I don’t want to call them antics,” Durant said, “just his passion for competing, it shines bright. It’s pretty cool and pretty fun to see.”

Kerr said: “Draymond was amazing the whole series. Obviously he’s such a valuable player for us. The perfect modern NBA player. He can guard anybody, step out and hit threes. This is what the NBA has become and we’re lucky to have him.”

Durant is averaging 28 points and eight rebounds in the playoffs and took up the load in Curry’s absence. His connection with Curry -- and his ability to take over or yield to Curry when the time suits it -- works in his and the Warriors’ favor.