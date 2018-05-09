Boston Celtics guard Shane Larkin (shoulder) out for Game 5 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

* Tonight on TNT: Sixers vs. Celtics, Game 5 (8 ET)

The Boston Celtics are up 3-1 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers. If they intend to close out the series tonight and reach a second straight East finals, they'll have to do so without one of their bench players.

Guard Shane Larkin was downgraded by the team this morning and is out for Game 5 with a left shoulder sprain. According to Celtics coach Brad Stevens, Larkin is "very, very sore" and will be "out tonight and the foreseeable future."

#NEBHInjuryReport Shane Larkin has been downgraded to OUT tonight with a left shoulder sprain. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2018

#NEBHInjuryReport: Shane Larkin (shoulder sprain) is “very, very sore,” says Brad Stevens. “He’s out for tonight and the foreseeable future, but imaging suggested that surgery probably won’t be needed.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2018

Larkin suffered his shoulder injury in the first quarter of Game 4 as he came off a Joel Embiid screen while guarding the Sixers' J.J. Redick. Larkin left the game and did not return as the Celtics lost 103-92. In 11 games this postseason, Larkin is averaging 3.7 points, one rebound and 1.8 assists per game in 14 minutes per game.

Although he has not shot the ball well in the East semis (33.3 percent), his minutes have been valuable at times in the playoffs for injury-plagued Boston.

