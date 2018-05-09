Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier, Drew Bledsoe finally meet

What was presumably an honest slip from Celtics guard Terry Rozier resulted in one of the more entertaining beefs of the first round, with Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe taking considerable umbrage at being referred to as Drew Bledsoe, the former New England Patriots quarterback.

"I don’t even know who the (expletive) that is," Eric Bledsoe responded when asked about Rozier's strong play during the series ,a 4-3 victory for the Celtics.

Rozier, who averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists against the Bucks, then wore a throwback Drew Bledsoe jersey to Game 1 of the Celtics' second-round series with the Sixers.

"Never even had a conversation," Rozier said after the game, "But that's my guy."

That first conversation has finally taken place, with the two meeting before Wednesday's Game 5.