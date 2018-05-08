2018 NBA Playoffs
Donovan Mitchell exits game with left foot soreness

NBA.com Staff

May 8, 2018 10:05 PM ET

 

Donovan Mitchell exits the game with a left foot injury.

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell was helped to the locker room in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets with what is being described as left foot soreness, per the team.

Mitchell's X-Rays came back negative and he'll be re-evaluated in Utah. 

The injury occurred after Mitchell collided with James Harden midway through the fourth quarter. He was seen in the tunnel on a golf cart and would not return to the game.

During the final minutes of the Rockets' 112-102 series-clinching win, a limping Mitchell returned to sit on the bench, presumably to join his teammates as their season came to a close.

The 21-year-old finished the game with 24 points and nine assists, erupting for 22 points in the third quarter to spark a huge Jazz run. He finished his first playoff run averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

