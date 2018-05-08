Report: Charlotte Hornets finalizing deal with coach James Borrego

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach James Borrego is close to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to become their next head coach, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Hornets parted ways with former coach Steve Clifford on April 13. Clifford coached five seasons in Charlotte, posting a record of 196-214. Charlotte finished the 2017-18 season with a 36-46 record.

Here's more from Wojnarowski on Borrego and the reported deal:

Borrego is one of the most well-regarded assistants in the league; his coaching career has included two different tours on Gregg Popovich's staff. Borrego turned down the University of New Mexico in his home state last year, choosing to continue pursuit of an NBA head-coaching job. [...] Borrego made a strong impression in his interview with Mitch Kupchak, the Hornets' new president of basketball operations and general manager. Kupchak became more intrigued once he started to canvass NBA executives, coaches and players who have worked with Borrego, sources told ESPN.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan triggered the team's rebuild when he hired Kupchak on April 10 to serve as general manager and president of basketball operations. Kupchak won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers when he served as GM from 2000 to 2017.