New York Knicks name David Fizdale new coach

Brian Mahoney | The Associated Press

May 7, 2018 4:32 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) -- David Fizdale has been hired as coach of the Knicks. He says he's hoping to "build the type of winning team the passionate fans of New York will be proud of."

The Knicks announced the hiring Monday after agreeing to terms with the former Memphis Grizzlies coach last week. They plan to introduce Fizdale at a news conference Tuesday.

Fizdale went 50-51 with the Grizzlies, leading them to the postseason in his only full season before getting fired early last year after clashing with star Marc Gasol. He becomes the 29th coach in franchise history, hoping to lead the Knicks out of what is now a five-year postseason drought.

He replaces Jeff Hornacek, who lasted two seasons in New York before getting fired hours after the season finale.

