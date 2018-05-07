DA's Top 15 Rankings: Cleveland Cavaliers reap benefits of resurgent Kevin Love

(Last week’s record in parenthesis; April 16 ranking in brackets)

1) Houston Rockets (2-1) [1]: For those who still may not realize how important Clint Capela is to the Rockets ... just watch Game 4 against the Jazz again. I thought Rudy Gobert’s presence would neutralize Capela in this series; I had it exactly backwards.

Clint Capela put on a show in Houston's Game 4 win against Utah.

2) Golden State Warriors (2-1) [3]: Quinn Cook is going to stay in the rotation, it says here.

3) Cleveland Cavaliers (3-0) [4]: Kevin Love’s offensive rebirth makes the Cavs a completely different animal going forward -- and they are going forward.

4) Toronto Raptors (0-3) [2]: Gonna be a tough next couple of weeks in the 416. Losing in the playoffs when you expect a long, long run is extremely difficult to overcome emotionally.

Will the Raptors be able to beat the Cavs in Game 4?

5) Boston Celtics (3-0) [6]: Let’s all stop with the fiction that Jayson Tatum is a “rookie” playing in his “first NBA playoffs” and has “never done this before in his life.” Right.

6) Philadelphia 76ers (0-3) [5]: Don’t overreact to this, Sixers Nation. You have a great -- great -- young nucleus that is only going to get better, and is going to attract impact players the next few years.

The Sixers are trying to remain optimistic about their future.

7) Utah Jazz (1-2) [7]: Just plum run out of point guards.

8) New Orleans Pelicans [8]: Rajon Rondo has found a home, and neither he nor the Pelicans should waste any time this summer getting him signed to a long-term deal that’s fair to both sides.

9) Indiana Pacers [9]: Season complete.

10) Oklahoma City Thunder [10]: Season complete.

11) San Antonio Spurs [11]: Season complete.

12) Miami Heat [12]: Season complete.

13) Milwaukee Bucks [13]: Season complete. The search for the next head coach will include Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, and that’s a good thing for everyone.

14) Minnesota Timberwolves [14]: Season complete. Now the Wolves have to decide if they’ll give Jimmy Butler the max deal he’s seeking this summer.

The Rockets ousted the Timberwolves in the first round of the 2018 playoffs.

15) Portland Trail Blazers [15]: Season complete. And good on the Blazers for not taking the easy, knee-jerk way out by tarring Terry Stotts for their first-round playoff loss to the Pelicans.

