2018 NBA Playoffs

Utah Jazz veterans Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors questionable for Game 4 against Houston Rockets

From NBA Twitter reports

May 5, 2018 6:56 PM ET

 

Will Utah have enough firepower to respond after losing Game 3?

After suffering a 113-92 blowout loss in Game 3, the Jazz might get the reinforcements they need for a response in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Ricky Rubio, who suffered a strained hamstring in the final game of Utah's first-round series against Oklahoma City, is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Rockets.

Utah has made do by running more of the offense through rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell and veteran forward Joe Ingles while playing reserves Alec Burks and Dante Exum more minutes. The adjustment was enough to steal Game 2 in Houston before Friday's Game 3 setback.

In the first playoff appearance of his seven-year career, Rubio is averaging 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contests. The Jazz are hopeful his return will alleviate the defensive attention given to Mitchell, who suffered a 4-for-16 shooting night en route to scoring just 10 points in Game 3.

Derrick Favors is also questionable after suffering a sprained ankle in Game 3. The veteran big man has an enjoyed a resurgent season starting alongside All-Defensive center Rudy Gobert. Favors is averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7 percent from the field during Utah's playoff run.

