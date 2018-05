Utah Jazz forward/center Derrick Favors left Friday's Game 3 against the Rockets during the third quarter due to a sprained left ankle and was ruled out for the night.



The extent of the injury is unknown at this time. Houston led by 25 points when Favors exited, so it's possible Utah decision to pull Favors was precautionary.

Favors had two points, two rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.