Report: Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview Becky Hammon for head coaching vacancy

May 4, 2018 8:55 PM ET

Becky Hammon would become the first woman to interview for a head coaching position in the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks' head coaching search has begun, and San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is among the candidates, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
 


Gregg Popovich hired Hammon to the Spurs coaching staff in 2014, making her the first female full-time assistant in the NBA.

Hammon, a six-time WNBA All-Star, also made history in 2015 when she became the first female head coach in NBA Summer League, guiding the Spurs to a Las Vegas championship.

Hammon, 41, would be the fourth Spurs assistant to interview for a head coaching job this spring. James Borrego, Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka have already interviewed for several openings.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Friday that current coach Joe Prunty will be among those interviewed after the former assistant led the Bucks to a 21-16 record following Jason Kidd's dismissal.

