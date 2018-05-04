Report: Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview Becky Hammon for head coaching vacancy

The Milwaukee Bucks' head coaching search has begun, and San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is among the candidates, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



The Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon for the franchise’s head coaching job, league sources tell ESPN. Hammon is the NBA’s first female assistant coach -- and now will be the first to interview to be a head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2018



Gregg Popovich hired Hammon to the Spurs coaching staff in 2014, making her the first female full-time assistant in the NBA.

Hammon, a six-time WNBA All-Star, also made history in 2015 when she became the first female head coach in NBA Summer League, guiding the Spurs to a Las Vegas championship.

Hammon, 41, would be the fourth Spurs assistant to interview for a head coaching job this spring. James Borrego, Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka have already interviewed for several openings.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Friday that current coach Joe Prunty will be among those interviewed after the former assistant led the Bucks to a 21-16 record following Jason Kidd's dismissal.