Report: David Fizdale agrees to deal to become New York Knicks coach

May 3, 2018 5:46 PM ET

 

David Fizdale has reportedly agreed to become the New York Knicks next head coach.

The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with David Fizdale for him to become their next head coach, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The contract is a four-year deal, according to Wojnarowski.

Fizdale last coached with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he posted a record of 50-51 in one-plus seasons. He was fired by the Grizzlies on Nov. 27 after a slow start to the season. Prior to coaching the Grizzlies, Fizdale was a longtime NBA assistant coach with stops in Golden State, Atlanta and Miami.

The Knicks dismissed their coach Jeff Hornacek on Apr. 12, one day after the regular season ended. During two seasons with New York, Hornacek posted a record of 60-104 as injuries made it hard for the team to build consistency. The Knicks have missed the playoffs for five straight seasons.

Fizdale would be the 29th head coach in Knicks franchise history. 

