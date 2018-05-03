Jaylen Brown (hamstring) remains doubtful tonight vs. Philadelphia 76ers

* Tonight on TNT: Sixers vs. Celtics (8:30 ET)

The Boston Celtics may take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to Jaylen Brown's status for Game 2 tonight.

As of Wednesday, he was officially listed as doubtful for tonight's game because of the strained right hamstring injury he suffered in Game 7 of the first round. He remains listed as doubtful again today, but that may change come game time.

Brown did not practice at all yesterday with the team and went through a running test with the training staff this morning. Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters today he had not heard how that went for Brown. Stevens also said that if Brown can play tonight, he will not be in the starting lineup.

"We'll see if he's able to go through any of (tonight's) walkthrough and, if he is, he'll be a game-time decision," Stevens told reporters on Thursday. "If he's not, then we'll know early."

#Celtics Jaylen Brown is a game time decision with his hamstring injury. He was testing it during C’s AM shootaround- #WBZpic.twitter.com/Trjqd5cvoW — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 3, 2018

Brown doing some shooting. Still doubtful for tonight, though subject to change. pic.twitter.com/L3r8SsTEZQ — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 3, 2018

Jaylen Brown (hamstring) remains doubtful. #Celtics Brad Stevens said Brown would come off the bench if he does play, asking that he will keep the same starting 5 as Game 1. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) May 3, 2018

#NEBHInjuryReport: Jaylen Brown did not go through any of yesterday’s practice. He just went through a running test with the training staff, but Brad Stevens says he has not yet heard any update from the staff on how it went. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 3, 2018

Prior to Game 1, which the Celtics won 117-101, coach Brad Stevens said Brown does look good and could play in the series. Brown expected to return sooner rather than later, telling reporters "I'll be back" and "I'm playing" in Game 2.

"I’m basically trying to come back in two days from a two-week type injury," Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston.

Brown is averaging 17.9 points per game in the playoffs, the third-highest average on the Celtics, while ranking second on the team in 3-pointers made (17), too. He scored 30 points twice in Boston's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks: in a Game 2 victory and in a Game 4 defeat.

