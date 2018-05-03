2018 NBA Playoffs
2018 NBA Playoffs

Jaylen Brown (hamstring) remains doubtful tonight vs. Philadelphia 76ers

If forward does play in Game 2, he will do so in a reserve role

From NBA Twitter reports

May 3, 2018 11:18 AM ET

Jaylen Brown did not practice with the Celtics on Wednesday.

* Tonight on TNT:  Sixers vs. Celtics (8:30 ET)

The Boston Celtics may take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to Jaylen Brown's status for Game 2 tonight. 

As of Wednesday, he was officially listed as doubtful for tonight's game because of the strained right hamstring injury he suffered in Game 7 of the first round. He remains listed as doubtful again today, but that may change come game time.

Brown did not practice at all yesterday with the team and went through a running test with the training staff this morning. Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters today he had not heard how that went for Brown. Stevens also said that if Brown can play tonight, he will not be in the starting lineup.

"We'll see if he's able to go through any of (tonight's) walkthrough and, if he is, he'll be a game-time decision," Stevens told reporters on Thursday. "If he's not, then we'll know early."

Prior to Game 1, which the Celtics won 117-101, coach Brad Stevens said Brown does look good and could play in the series. Brown expected to return sooner rather than later, telling reporters "I'll be back" and "I'm playing" in Game 2.

"I’m basically trying to come back in two days from a two-week type injury," Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston.

Brown is averaging 17.9 points per game in the playoffs, the third-highest average on the Celtics, while ranking second on the team in 3-pointers made (17), too. He scored 30 points twice in Boston's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks: in a Game 2 victory and in a Game 4 defeat.

* * *

 
What must the Celtics do to claim a 2-0 series edge vs. the Sixers?

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.