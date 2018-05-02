Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown doubtful for Game 2

While Jaylen Brown insisted he's playing in Game 2, the Boston Celtics' training staff pumped the brakes.

Brown is officially listed as 'doubtful' for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is doubtful for Game 2, according to Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2018

The second-year swingman has dealt with a strained right hamstring he suffered during Game 7 of the first-round series vs. Milwaukee, missing the first game of the East semifinals.

Prior to Game 1, which the Celtics won 117-101, coach Brad Stevens said Brown does look good and could play in the series. Brown expected to return sooner rather than later, telling reporters "I'll be back" and "I'm playing" in Game 2.

"I’m basically trying to come back in two days from a two-week type injury," Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston.

He's averaging 17.9 points per game in the playoffs, the third-highest average on the Celtics. Game 2 is Thursday at TD Garden (8:30 ET, TNT).