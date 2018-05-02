Oklahoma City Thunder GM says Billy Donovan will return next season

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Thunder general manager Sam Presti said coach Billy Donovan's job is safe, despite a disappointing season.

Oklahoma City had high expectations this season after trading for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to join reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. Even with the added star power, the Thunder won just one more regular-season game than last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Utah. Presti says he was disappointed. George also could leave in free agency.

Presti noted that Donovan has been forced to deal with constant change. The Thunder went to the Western Conference Finals in Donovan's first season with a fully stacked roster. A few months later, Kevin Durant left for Golden State in free agency, and the Thunder scrambled to make the playoffs. This season, shooting guard Andre Roberson suffered a season-ending injury in January.

Donovan has a 150-96 career regular-season record (.610) with the Thunder.