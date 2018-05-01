2018 NBA Playoffs
Stephen Curry (knee) will play tonight vs. New Orleans Pelicans

From NBA media reports

May 1, 2018 2:20 PM ET

Stephen Curry is expected to play tonight in Game 2.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play in tonight's Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans (10:30, TNT).

The team announced Curry is set to make his postseason debut after missing nearly six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee. He's not expected to be on a minutes restriction. 

It was determined Curry would return after the star guard went through shootaround again on Tuesday, something he did going into Game 1. Coach Steve Kerr, however, believed one scrimmage wasn't enough, holding his sharpshooter out as Golden State went on to cruise to a 123-101 win. Curry went through an additional scrimmage at full speed over the weekend. 

The two-time Kia MVP suffered the injury on March 23. In his absence, Golden State went 9-7 (4-6 to finish the regular season, 5-1 in the playoffs).

Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists in the 2017-18 campaign. 

