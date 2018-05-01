Memphis Grizzlies name JB Bickerstaff next coach

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the organization has reached an agreement with interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to retain him as head coach. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The Grizzlies will officially announce J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach at a press conference on Wednesday, May 2 at 11 a.m. in the Grand Lobby of FedExForum. The press conference will be live-streamed on grizzlies.com. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to grizzlies.com after the press conference for a 12 p.m. interview with Coach Bickerstaff on The Chris Vernon Show.

“J.B. did an admirable job as interim head coach last season in what was a challenging set of circumstances,” Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace said. “J.B. has connected with our players and earned their respect throughout his time in Memphis, and we have been pleased with his role in developing our young players. We are excited to see him coach with a full offseason and a healthy roster next season.”

Originally joining the Grizzlies as associate head coach in the summer of 2016, Bickerstaff was named interim head coach on Nov. 27, 2017 and served in that role for the final 63 games of the 2017-18 season. Before coming to Memphis, Bickerstaff spent five seasons (2011-16) with the Houston Rockets, where he was elevated to interim head coach early in the 2015-16 season and guided the Rockets to a 37-34 finish to close the season with a postseason berth.

Bickerstaff’s additional experience as an assistant coach includes four seasons (2007-11) with the Minnesota Timberwolves and three seasons (2004-07) with the Charlotte Bobcats under his father, Bernie Bickerstaff. He also provided analysis for Timberwolves radio broadcasts during the 2003-04 season.

Prior to his time on the NBA sidelines, Bickerstaff served as director of operations for the University of Minnesota’s men’s basketball program, overseeing all administrative areas of the program and assisting the coaching staff with recruiting, scouting and coaching. Bickerstaff played two seasons (1999-2001) with the Golden Gophers to complete his collegiate career after playing his first two years at Oregon State University, where he was the youngest Division I player as a 17-year-old freshman.