Dirk Nowitzki receives hilarious feedback from trainer when asking to workout

From NBA Twitter reports

May 1, 2018 12:53 PM ET

Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki sent a Victor Oladipo-inspired text that didn't turn out well.

Fifteen minutes after the Pacers lost Game 7 to the Cavs in the first round, Victor Oladipo sent his personal trainer a text message saying, "When do we start? I'm ready to take it to another level."

Many applauded the determination of Oladipo, given his offseason had just started less than half an hour ago. Some even felt inspired. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was one of those people motivated by the Pacers All-Star, texting his trainer about getting back in the gym. The feedback didn't go as planned for the 39-year-old vet.

Pure comedy. 

Nowitzki, whose offseason started weeks before Oladipo's did, has said he plans on coming back for his 21st season. That should stand if he's not discouraged from such an 'aggressive' text. 

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.