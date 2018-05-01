Dirk Nowitzki receives hilarious feedback from trainer when asking to workout

Fifteen minutes after the Pacers lost Game 7 to the Cavs in the first round, Victor Oladipo sent his personal trainer a text message saying, "When do we start? I'm ready to take it to another level."

Many applauded the determination of Oladipo, given his offseason had just started less than half an hour ago. Some even felt inspired. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was one of those people motivated by the Pacers All-Star, texting his trainer about getting back in the gym. The feedback didn't go as planned for the 39-year-old vet.

I got inspired by @VicOladipo. I also texted my trainer. Here is his response... @HoopConsultantspic.twitter.com/Wgo1p0dmh1 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 1, 2018

Pure comedy.

Nowitzki, whose offseason started weeks before Oladipo's did, has said he plans on coming back for his 21st season. That should stand if he's not discouraged from such an 'aggressive' text.