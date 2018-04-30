Oklahoma freshman Trae Young brings flair and shooting to the point guard position

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger and his associate head coach Chris Crutchfield can’t be blamed for not being able to pinpoint the exact moment, even the exact game, of their favorite assist handed out by record-setting freshman guard Trae Young this season. There were so many of them (279), a multitude of the spectacular, how-the-heck-did-he-do-that variety, that they began to boggle the mind, even distort reality.

Crutchfield thinks his favorite came against Northwestern State or Northwestern. That’s confusing enough considering the Sooners played them in consecutive games in late December. Add in the fact Young racked up 36 assists in those two games, including an NCAA-record tying 22 against Northwestern State, and it becomes even more difficult. But here’s Crutchfield’s recollection:

“We inbound to Trae,” Crutchfield says. “Khadeem Lattin [Oklahoma’s senior post man] was at the rim already. Trae takes the ball, doesn’t even look and zips a one-handed pass between Khadeem and the [opposing team’s] post guy, who isn’t looking back. The ball might have even grazed his ear. Khadeem catches it and dunks it — a 55-foot pass, one-handed and dead on line.”

Kruger laughs when told that story. That’s because it was typical Young. The 6-2, 180-pound magician dropped so many daring dimes like that one, it’s hard to remember them all.

“I don’t know that I remember one more than another,” Kruger says. “But like Crutch said, one of Trey’s best abilities was to move the ball ahead out of the backcourt. He would anticipate someone coming open early and deliver the ball actually before the cut.”

Little wonder that Young drew comparisons to Steph Curry while accomplishing things the former Davidson star and future two-time NBA MVP didn’t even do in college. Young, who has deep range on his jump shot and the same quick-release, hairpin trigger as Curry, became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the country in scoring (27.4 ppg) and assists (8.7).

As a freshman, Curry had that same unique ability to always be looking ahead, to see the floor and visualize, like a giant chess board, his next move. Or his teammates’ next move. They had to be constantly on the lookout or risk getting a pass bounced off their skulls. And if Curry had to take matters into his own hands, just like Young, he could bury teams with deep 3-pointers. In his sophomore season in 2007-08, Curry made an NCAA record 162 3s in 369 attempts as he led the Wildcats to within a game of the Final Four.

Basketball observers of a certain age were reminded when watching Young of another of the game’s greats. There have been a number of great point guards in the college game in the last 40 years, prolific passers and playmakers who went on to great NBA careers. But some of the plays Young made, based on sheer imagination, daring and court awareness, looked an awful lot like Pete Maravich.

Young was asked about that during the NCAA Tournament, his inquisitor wondering if Young had even heard of the Pistol. He had.

“That’s unbelievable,” Young said, “to even be mentioned in the same category or even the same breath with some like Pistol Pete Maravich. That’s a legend right there … the things he [was] able to do on the court without a 3-point line was unbelievable."