NBA players, coaches working to build better relationships with NBA referees

Lowry told the Toronto Star last December that the environment was “non-hostile” and had a new appreciation for the job referees had to do, and the scrutiny that they are under by the league office, after speaking with McCutcheon.

“He really did start to comment, internally, on a different perspective on refereeing,” McCutcheon said Sunday. “Kyle’s always been a really good man; that’s not at stake here. But this year he clearly has shown a more measured approach to referees. He’s still passionate. He still disagrees with some calls and at times, he may still occasionally get a technical foul. But when you’ve been around Kyle for a decade, there’s a marked and different approach to referees this year.”

In such ways -- maybe gradually, maybe not all at once, and certainly, maybe, not in the heat of the playoffs -- the relationship is going from DefCon 1 down to 2 or 3. The long view is where the potential payoff is.

“I think we did see less tension as the season went on,” Spruell said. “I think you see it ramping back up for the playoffs, which you would expect with the level of competition. But the direct relationship between players and officials, I think you have seen that tamp down a bit, based on some of the elements of the Officating Advisory Council and the Respect For the Game initiatives.”

Former player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, now the NBA’s Vice President of Operations, participated in last week’s meeting with Joerger, Boylen, Gordon, Hollis-Jefferson, Davis and Lewis.

NBA officials and players are trying to learn from each other's perspectives on the game.

“You get some of the stakeholders in what goes on with the game,” Abdur-Rahim said Sunday. “We spent some time together the night before at dinner and followed it up with a working sessions about what was going on out on the floor. You hear other people’s perspectives, other people’s views on what’s going on -- how it’s evolved, sharing perspective. But it also humanizes people and you share the experiences. It parallels a player’s trajectory, a coaches’ trajectory, officials trajectory. How each cares about the game, and studies, and works. From my time as a player on the court, I didn’t see that.”

Having that diversity of voices “sharing that, you come out of it with at least a little better appreciation of the other side of it and a fuller perspective of how we keep working to take care of the game,” Abdur-Rahim said. “Ultimately, you get better relationships.”

Spruell said the NBA is making headway on many of the other initiatives. Those include improving referees schedules to reduce their overall travel and get them more time at home time, to increasing the number of officials (they have not reached the goal of upping the staff 10 percent by the end of this season, but they did hire four new referees last year and hope to add four to six more, perhaps looking at officials in the EuroLeague or FIBA to add to the existing pool). They also want to continue to explain the rules and officials’ interpretations of same through mechanisms like the Last Two Minute Reports.

(The NBA says its internal data indicates that while the L2M Reports have occasionally been criticized by some coaches and players as either too little too late or an incomplete snapshot of important calls, the transparency they’ve created in whether refs got a call right or wrong down the stretch has improved the perception of officials among fans.)

The league has also tried to improve its officials’ public perception through all-access videos at the workplace and granting more access to officials to let them tell their individual stories, such as married NBA refs Lauren Holtkamp and Jonathan Sterling.

And Spruell says the referees’ accuracy measures have continued to improve -- though that’s only part of what he calls a “holistic view” to maximize officials’ performance.

Said McCutcheon: “quite frankly, accuracy drives frustration, or lack thereof, in a game. One of the things that we’ve been focusing on is that there’s really two meaningful parts to being a complete official. There’s that accuracy, and how hard you have to work to be accurate and good at your craft. And that’s sort of action-to-whistle. But we’re really starting to focus on another part of being an effective referee, which is whistle-to-the-next-set-of-action. I don’t know if we’ve done a great job in the past of educating and teaching our staff. We’ve kind of left everyone to their own devices about how to learn how to handle whistle-to-the-next-set-of-action: ‘oh, he has a way,’ or “he or she doesn’t have a way, or she does have a way.’

“But I think it’s important to have broader contextual conversations on what it means to be a referee. If you’re going around blowing calls left and right, you can’t do this job. There’s a threshold of excellence we have to live at. But we’re really at a high threshold there already … the big steps we can take are how do we start to find the balance between strength without arrogance, and humility without weakness? How do we find this effective way of running a game without being condescending or arrogant or overly authoritative? But the opposite is just as bad. If you have people who have an interest in the win running the game, you have trouble. Because integrity is at stake. So referees do have a role of strength in our game … our league is about strength if nothing else -- strength of character, strength of will, strength of actual physicality. But you have to be a strong person to be successful.”