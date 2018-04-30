Golden State's Steph Curry (probable) set to make 2018 postseason debut in Game 2 on Tuesday night

It appears that two-time KIA MVP winner Steph Curry will make his 2018 playoff debut on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors announce that Curry will be listed as probable and will not be on a minutes restriction.

Full Steph Curry update from Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/UpvUtyW3mt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 30, 2018

Stephen Curry will not be on a minutes restriction. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 30, 2018

Curry has not played since March 23 due to sprained left knee, but the Warriors still cruised to a 4-1 first-round series win over the Spurs. He would, however, boost their abnormally poor outside shooting. Entering Saturday night, the Warriors ranked 13th out of the 16 playoff teams in 3-point makes per contest and 3-point percentage. Curry ranked first in makes (4.2 per game) and 13th in accuracy during the regular season.

The Warriors are aiming for their fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals and third championship over the last four years.