2018 NBA Playoffs

Luc Mbah a Moute will return to Houston Rockets' lineup for Game 1 against Utah Jazz

From NBA Twitter reports

Apr 29, 2018 1:58 PM ET

Luc Mbah a Moute will make his 2018 NBA Playoffs debut Sunday for the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets will have reserve forward Luc Mbah a Moute back in the lineup in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

Mbah a Moute, a key rotation player, missed the first round against the Timberwolves after dislocating his shoulder late in the season.

Mbah a Moute averaged 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game off the bench during the regular season.

