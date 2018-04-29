Luc Mbah a Moute will return to Houston Rockets' lineup for Game 1 against Utah Jazz

The Houston Rockets will have reserve forward Luc Mbah a Moute back in the lineup in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

Rockets reserve forward Luc Mbah a Moute will play in Game 1 against the Jazz after missing the first round due to a dislocated right shoulder. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 29, 2018

Mbah a Moute, a key rotation player, missed the first round against the Timberwolves after dislocating his shoulder late in the season.

Mbah a Moute averaged 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game off the bench during the regular season.