Luc Mbah a Moute will return to Houston Rockets' lineup for Game 1 against Utah Jazz

The Houston Rockets will have reserve forward Luc Mbah a Moute back in the lineup in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz.
Rockets reserve forward Luc Mbah a Moute will play in Game 1 against the Jazz after missing the first round due to a dislocated right shoulder.— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 29, 2018
Mbah a Moute, a key rotation player, missed the first round against the Timberwolves after dislocating his shoulder late in the season.
Mbah a Moute averaged 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game off the bench during the regular season.