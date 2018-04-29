Another playoff record for the King: LeBron James now postseason steals leader

Add another record to the career of LeBron James.

On Sunday, the 15-year veteran became the leader in postseason steals during Game 7 of the Cavaliers' first-round battle with the Indiana Pacers.

James got his latest theft in the second quarter, surpassing Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen on the all-time list. James finished Sunday's victory sitting at 399.

Pippen had 395 steals in 208 postseason games. James broke the record in his 237th game.

Manu Ginobili (10th overall) is second among active players at 292. Dwayne Wade (13th) is third among active players with 273.