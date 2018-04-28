2018 NBA Playoffs
Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio could miss up to 10 days with left hamstring injury

From NBA Twitter reports

Apr 28, 2018 4:24 PM ET

 

Ricky Rubio was 0 for 1 from the field with one rebound and three assists in seven minutes prior to exiting in the first quarter.

The Utah Jazz could be without point guard Ricky Rubio for up to 10 days, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rubio, who left Friday's series-clinching Game 6 win over the Thunder with a left hamstring injury, could return sooner, depending on how his rehabilitation progresses.

Rubio has been dealing with soreness in his left hamstring for several weeks, but it had not flared up in the playoffs until Friday night. 

Through the first five games of the playoffs, Rubio was averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the playoffs. He posted a triple-double in Game 3 with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

