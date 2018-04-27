Around The League
Report: Phoenix Suns interview James Borrego, Steve Clifford for head coaching vacancy

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 27, 2018 8:34 PM ET

Steve Clifford has demonstrated the ability to develop players, a trait that would be welcomed in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns' search for a new head coach continues.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns interviewed San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego on Thursday and former Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford on Friday.


Clifford was dismissed by the Hornets following a second straight 36-46 season, but he also led the team to two playoff berths in five seasons.

Borrego has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2003, spanning four different organizations. 

Other candidates who reportedly have had interviews, either in person or by phone, include interim coach Jay Triano, former Memphis coach David Fizdale, Utah assistant Igor Kokoskov, former Orlando and Indiana coach Frank Vogel and former Houston coach Kevin McHale.

