2018 NBA Playoffs
2018 NBA Playoffs

George Hill to miss 3rd straight game in Cavs-Pacers series

Apr 27, 2018 8:17 PM ET

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard George Hill will miss his third straight game against Indiana.

The starting point guard is inactive for Game 6 of the first-round series.

Hill not has played since reinjuring his back in a Game 3 loss, and the Cavs have responded by winning the next two to take a 3-2 series lead. They can close out the series with a win at Indianapolis or with a win at home Sunday - if they're forced into decisive seventh game.

Jose Calderon will start in place of Hill for the third straight time.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Hill went through a pregame workout before being deactivated. He had been listed as questionable.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.