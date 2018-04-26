Report: Memphis Grizzlies agree to three-year deal with J.B. Bickerstaff

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly promoted interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff to be their next head coach, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

JB Bickerstaff has agreed to a three-year contract to become the Memphis Grizzlies' head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Bickerstaff was Memphis’ interim coach for most of the 2017-18 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2018

After taking over coaching duties from David Fizdale, Bickerstaff went 15-48 as interim coach and, overall, the Grizzlies were 22-60 in 2017-18. That was Memphis' worst mark since a 24-win season in 2008-09 as it missed the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

Memphis let Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and Tony Allen all leave as free agents in the summer of 2017 and signed Ben McLemore, Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers to retool the roster around All-Star center Marc Gasol and point guard Mike Conley and give Fizdale a faster lineup.

The moves appeared to be working when Memphis started this season an NBA-best 5-1. The Grizzlies stood atop the Western Conference with a win over the Golden State Warriors and two over Southwest Division rival Houston.

But the team lost 15 straight games from Nov. 11 to Dec. 4 to fall out of playoff contention and suffered through a 19-game losing streak that spanned from the end of January until mid-March.

Additionally, the team learned in January that Conley needed heel surgery and would not return this season. He was limited to just 12 games this season, last playing on Nov. 13. Others, such as veteran Chandler Parsons, were in and out of the lineup with injuries as well. The rest of the playing rotation was comprised of young players and rookies.

Last season marked Bickerstaff's second in his career as an interim coach. He joined the Grizzlies in June 2016 after five seasons with the Houston Rockets, including an interim coach stint that lasted most of 2015-16. Bickerstaff went 37-34 in that role, which included a playoff berth.