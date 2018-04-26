Legendary Moments In NBA History: Tim Duncan wins 1998 NBA Rookie of the Year

On April 27, 1998, San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan was named the 1998 NBA Rookie of the Year after one of the most dominant rookie seasons in NBA history.

Duncan, drafted with the No. 1 pick of the 1997 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest University, was unstoppable from the start with averages of 21.1 points (on 54.9 percent shooting), 11.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during his debut season. With Duncan (and a healthy David Robinson), the Spurs finished the 1997-98 season with a record of 56-26 -- a 36-win improvement over their 1996-97 season win total.

The 22-year-old Duncan finished fifth in NBA MVP voting and became the first rookie selected to All-NBA First Team since Larry Bird in 1980. Duncan earned nine more All-NBA First Team selections during his career, with his final spot being earned in 2013 at the age of 37.

The two-time MVP retired in 2016 as a five-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP and 15-time NBA All-Star with career averages of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks. The Spurs retired his No. 21 jersey in 2016.

Take an All-Access look at Tim Duncan's jersey retirement.

