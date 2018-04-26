LeBron James' career playoffs buzzer-beaters

LeBron James added to his postseason lore last night in sinking a game-winning, buzzer-beating shot against the Indiana Pacers to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 3-2 series edge. But, of course, this isn't the first time LeBron has come through with the victorious shot in the postseason -- he has four of them, to be exact.

Let's take a look back at each of LeBron's buzzer-beating game-winners in his career.

The scene: Indiana fought back late to forge a 95-95 tie and actually had a chance to win. But LeBron came up with a big block on Victor Oladipo's driving layup and Cleveland gained possession of the ball with three seconds left. That set the stage for LeBron, who caught the ball, took two dribbles to his left and nailed the 3-pointer.

LeBron James seals the win for the Cavs with a 3-pointer in Game 5.

The scene: Chicago led the series 2-1 and had built an 11-point lead late in the game. But Cleveland rallied, took the lead and then saw its lead disappear with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Chicago's Derrick Rose tied the game with 8.4 seconds left on a driving layup, giving Cleveland the ball with no timeouts left. James tried to win the game on a layup from the right wing, but had his shot blocked out of bounds. Matthew Dellavedova inbounded from the baseline to James, who popped out to the left corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Cavs an 86-84 win and Game 4 of the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals.

In the 2015 playoffs, LeBron James nailed the corner 3-pointer to sink the Bulls.

The scene: A matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in 2012-13 did not disappoint once they met in the Eastern Conference finals. Then-Pacers star Paul George did all he could to try and lead Indiana to a win, first by sending the game to OT with a clutch 3-pointer and then by nailing three free throws in OT to give Indiana a 102-101 lead with 2.2 seconds left. But that was more than enough time for James to save the day. He took an inbounds pass from Shane Battier, drove the lane on the left side and nailed a layup to seal a 103-102 win in Game 1.

LeBron James saves the day in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The scene: Although LeBron and the Cavs would ultimately fall in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals 4-2, this shot is perhaps the most memorable moment of that series. Orlando climbed from a 23-point hole to take the lead, 96-95, on Hedo Turkoglu's 11-foot jumper with 1 second to play. That merely set things up for James' first career playoff-game winner, though. Taking the inbounds pass from Mo Williams, James only had time to turn his shoulders toward the rim and fire. He did just that and hysteria ensued inside Quicken Loans Arena.