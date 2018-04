Hall of Famer and TNT analyst David Aldridge joins me for a wide-ranging discussion about the first round of NBA playoffs, coaching vacancies around the league, the Kawhi Leonard situation in San Antonio and much more.

Then John Schuhmann stops by to analyze the Sixers, Raptors and other East storylines.

* * *

