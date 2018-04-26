Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has been listed as questionable for Saturday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Steve Kerr lists Stephen Curry as questionable for Game 1. Kerr said Curry did a full contact practice pic.twitter.com/pKfFi7otMA — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 26, 2018

According to reports, Curry went through a full practice with the team on Thursday. He will also go through another practice on Friday to assess how the All-Star's knee responds to the workouts.

Stephen Curry had a left knee brace on, while resuming his normal shootout with Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NsZmeaC9fu — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 26, 2018

Stephen Curry now completing his individual shooting workout pic.twitter.com/P0HuhmJ4tD — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 26, 2018

Curry, who suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23 and has missed the team’s last 15 games, was examined last Friday by the team’s medical staff. Hed began modified practices on the next day.

Curry was officially ruled out for at least three weeks after the latest injury. This season, Curry played in 51 games, averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.