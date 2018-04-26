2018 NBA Playoffs
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against New Orleans Pelicans

From NBA Twitter reports

Apr 26, 2018 5:54 PM ET

Steph Curry returned to the practice court with his teammates for a full workout on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has been listed as questionable for Saturday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to reports, Curry went through a full practice with the team on Thursday. He will also go through another practice on Friday to assess how the All-Star's knee responds to the workouts.

Curry, who suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23 and has missed the team’s last 15 games, was examined last Friday by the team’s medical staff. Hed began modified practices on the next day.

Curry was officially ruled out for at least three weeks after the latest injury. This season, Curry played in 51 games, averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

