Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta Hawks decide to part ways

The Atlanta Hawks will be in the market for a new head coach as Mike Budenholzer and the franchise mutually agree to part ways the Atlanta Hawks said in a release.

Over the past month, the Hawks coach received permission to interview for the Phoenix Suns. He eventually withdrew from consideration. This week it was reported he and the Knicks met about their opening.

The Hawks made the playoffs in each of Budenholzer's first four campaigns, including a franchise-record 60 victories in 2014-15 as he earned Coach of the Year honors. That season also marked the first time Atlanta advanced to the conference finals since 1970. The Hawks bottomed out this season, however, finishing last in the Eastern Conference at 24-58.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks will evaluate several current NBA assistant coaches for their vacancy, including Stephen Silas (Charlotte), Nate Tibbetts (Portland), David Vanterpool (Portland), Ime Udoka (San Antonio) and James Borrego (San Antonio). USA Today's Sam Amick also reported that the Hawks are expected to talk to former Memphis head coach David Fizdale.

Sources: Among current assistant coaches expected to be a part of the Hawks search to replace Budenholzer: Charlotte's Stephen Silas, Portland's Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool, San Antonio's Ime Udoka and James Borrego. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 26, 2018