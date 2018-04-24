2018 NBA Playoffs
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook fined, assessed technical foul

Official release

Apr 24, 2018 7:54 PM ET

NEW YORK -- Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $10,000 and assessed a postgame technical foul for initiating a confrontation with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, it was announced Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred after Westbrook came onto the court as a substitution following a stoppage in play due to a foul with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Thunder’s 113-96 loss to the Jazz on Monday, April 23 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

 

 

