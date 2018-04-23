Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker set record for most playoff wins by duo

In addition to keeping their 16th season together season alive, long-time Spurs teammates Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker made history with Sunday's victory over the Warriors. The result gave them 132 wins together, more than any other tandem in league annals. Not surprisingly given their many years together, the previous record had been held by Parker and Tim Duncan, followed closely by Duncan and Ginobili.

With the @spurs Game 4 victory, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker (132) have become the winningest duo in #NBAPlayoffs History.



2) Tim Duncan and Tony Parker (131)

3) Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili (126)

4) Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher (123)

5) Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (117) pic.twitter.com/rf5eGmnHSP — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 23, 2018