Legendary Moments In NBA History: David Robinson scores 71 to secure NBA scoring title

San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson dominated the LA Clippers for a career-high 71 points on April 24, 1994.

Entering the game, which was the Spurs' final of the 1993-94 regular season, Robinson trailed Shaquille O'Neal by just 33 points for NBA's scoring title. With the crown in his sights, Robinson erupted for 71 points on 63 percent shooting (26-for-41).

* Box Score: Spurs 112, Clippers 97

"I looked up at the scoreboard," Robinson told reporters after the win. "I said, `71 points. Oh, my goodness! It was unbelievable. My team has been behind me the whole year. They always push me to do a lot of individual things. As a leader, I just try to win games, but tonight they really wanted me to shoot it. When the game started they were looking for me almost every time down the court."

This performance pushed Robinson to a season average of 29.8 points -- 0.5 points ahead of O'Neal's average of 29.3. It was the lone scoring title of Robinson's Hall of Fame career.

Robinson retired in 2003 with averages of 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.5 assists. He finished as a two-time NBA champion, one-time NBA MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star.

