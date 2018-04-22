Toronto Raptors looking for answers after offense grinds to halt in D.C.

WASHINGTON – The more things change with the Toronto Raptors, the more things stay the same.

And so they're heading back to Toronto with their first round series against the Washington Wizards tied at two games apiece, having struggled to deal with the opposing defense taking away what has been their strength all season. The Wizards held the Raptors to less than a point per possession in their 106-98 victory in Game 4 on Sunday.

It's the same story as the last few years, except it's different.

Prior to Toronto's "culture reset" of last summer, the way to slow down the Raptors' offense was to force ball movement by aggressively defending pick-and-rolls involving Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. It just wasn't in the Raptors' DNA to take advantage of the extra attention paid to their two All-Stars, and they scored nine fewer points per 100 possessions in the playoffs (99) than they did in the regular season (108) over the last three years.

The Wizards tried an aggressive scheme in Games 1 and 2 this year, and it didn't work. The Raptors have changed their tactics this season, have built better habits over the course of 82 games, and know what to do when DeRozan or Lowry draw two defenders to the basketball.

From last season to this season, they saw the league's biggest increase in assist percentage (AST/FGM) and its second biggest increase in the percentage of shots that came from 3-point range, with eight different Raptors having attempted at least 150 3s over the course of the season (up from five last season).

In Games 1 and 2, Raptors not named Lowry or DeRozan shot 52 percent (22-for-42) from 3-point range. With the series moving to Washington, Toronto had the postseason's most efficient offense (119 points scored per 100 possessions) along with a 2-0 series lead.

So the Wizards changed things up in Games 3 and 4, either switching pick-and-rolls (when the screener's defender was another guard or forward) or dropping back (when the screener's defender was a center). And they've found success by nullifying the Raptors' ball movement and actually keeping the ball in the hands of Toronto's stars, the opposite of what has worked against this team in years past.