Jose Calderon to start for Cleveland Cavaliers if injured George Hill can't play

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard George Hill is still listed as questionable for Sunday night's Game 4 against Indiana because of an injured back.

Hill aggravated the injury in Friday's 92-90 loss. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champs trail the Pacers 2-1.

Coach Tyronn Lue says veteran Jose Calderon will start if Hill doesn't.

Calderon scored five points in 13+ minutes in the Cavs' Game 2 victory but did not play in Game 3.

Tristan Thompson also is expected to see more playing time in Game 4 after playing a total of 1 minute, 59 seconds in the first three games - all in the Cavs' 18-point Game 1 loss.

Thompson, Lue says, will add toughness and rebounding to the lineup.