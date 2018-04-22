2018 NBA Playoffs
2018 NBA Playoffs

Jose Calderon to start for Cleveland Cavaliers if injured George Hill can't play

Apr 22, 2018 12:34 PM ET

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard George Hill is still listed as questionable for Sunday night's Game 4 against Indiana because of an injured back.

Hill aggravated the injury in Friday's 92-90 loss. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champs trail the Pacers 2-1.

Coach Tyronn Lue says veteran Jose Calderon will start if Hill doesn't.

Calderon scored five points in 13+ minutes in the Cavs' Game 2 victory but did not play in Game 3.

Tristan Thompson also is expected to see more playing time in Game 4 after playing a total of 1 minute, 59 seconds in the first three games - all in the Cavs' 18-point Game 1 loss.

Thompson, Lue says, will add toughness and rebounding to the lineup.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.