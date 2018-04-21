2018 NBA Playoffs
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris fined

Official release

Apr 21, 2018 8:28 PM ET

NEW YORK -- Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for attempting to escalate an altercation and pushing a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 9:33 remaining in the first quarter of the Wizards’ 122-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, April 20 at Capital One Arena.  

