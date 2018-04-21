Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris fined

NEW YORK -- Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for attempting to escalate an altercation and pushing a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 9:33 remaining in the first quarter of the Wizards’ 122-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, April 20 at Capital One Arena.

To view the incident, click on the following link:

http://www.nba.com/video/2018/04/21/20180421-TORONTO-RAPTORS-AT-WASHINGTON-WIZARDS