2018 NBA Draft
2018 NBA Draft

Report: Top prospect Luka Doncic declares for 2018 NBA Draft

From NBA Twitter reports

Apr 21, 2018 12:27 PM ET

Luka Doncic is considered one of the top prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Luka Doncic, one of the top international prospects and potential No. 1 pick, has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. 

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Slovenian guard who plays for Real Madrid has submitted his paperwork for this June's draft. 

Doncic, who is expected to be a Top 5 pick, is averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season for Real Madrid, according to Charania.

The NBA's early-entry deadline for candidates is Sunday night.

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.