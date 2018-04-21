Report: Top prospect Luka Doncic declares for 2018 NBA Draft

Luka Doncic, one of the top international prospects and potential No. 1 pick, has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Slovenian guard who plays for Real Madrid has submitted his paperwork for this June's draft.

Doncic, who is expected to be a Top 5 pick, is averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season for Real Madrid, according to Charania.

The NBA's early-entry deadline for candidates is Sunday night.