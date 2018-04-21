Report: Miami Heat's Josh Richardson sprains AC joint in left shoulder

Miami Heat small forward Josh Richardson would return after suffering a left shoulder injury during Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was reported after the game that the third-year forward suffered a sprained AC joint, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. He's expected to play in Game 5.

The injury occurred when Embiid and Richardson collided while diving for a loose ball in the second quarter. The collision was part of an intense sequence that included bodies hitting the deck and players being separated.

Richardson finished the game with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 steals.