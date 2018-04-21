Inconsistent Washington Wizards play up to potential in Game 3

WASHINGTON –The playoffs, with their small sample sizes and with bad matchups sometimes outweighing overall advantages, can yield weird results. Sometimes, the team that wins a record 73 games in the regular season blows a 3-1 lead in The Finals. And assuming that the New Orleans Pelicans don't blow a 3-0 lead in their series with the Portland Trail Blazers, this will be the 12th straight year in which a team with home-court advantage has lost in the first round.

Along those lines, the Washington Wizards trailed 2-0 entering Friday's Game 3, even though their 18th-ranked bench had outplayed the No. 1 bench in the league. The Toronto Raptors were missing key reserve Fred VanVleet for all but three minutes of the first two games, but their bench still had the ability to withstand his absence if the other reserves had performed up to their standards.

They didn't, but the Raptors had outscored the Wizards 134-95 in 46 minutes with Toronto's two All-Stars (Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan) and Washington's two All-Stars (John Wall and Bradley Beal) all on the floor. And that was the difference.

The Wizards, given their talent, are the most dangerous 8 seed the Eastern Conference has had since the last 1-8 upset (2012, when the No. 1 seed Chicago Bulls lost Derrick Rose in Game 1). But while their reserves, led by Mike Scott, stepped up in Toronto, their starters hadn't done their share.

The Wizards, however, finally put it all together on Friday. And it started with Wall and Beal, who combined for 56 points on 22-for-42 shooting in a 122-103 victory to make sure that this series will be heading back to Toronto for a Game 5. Wall added 14 assists and the pair accounted for seven of the Wizards' 10 steals as they slowed down the Toronto offense for the first time in the series.