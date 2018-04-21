Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James in unfamiliar territory sitting in a hole in first round

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in an unfamiliar position, trailing in 2-1 in a first round series and facing an Indiana Pacers team that is feeling confident as it heads to a Game 4 in their home building.

If there are concerns or worry by James, he was not sharing his thoughts as he did not speak to reporters on Saturday.

And he did not have a whole lot to say in the immediate aftermath of Game 3, either, when Indiana erased a 17-point deficit and then held on for a 92-90 victory over the Cavs.

Not only has the four-time MVP and three-time NBA champ never lost an opening NBA postseason series, going 12-0 in the past, he had never even trailed in the first round until this one, when Cleveland dropped Game 1 at home.

Now he is behind again.

''We've had some good quarters,'' James said Friday, ''and we didn't have some good quarters.''

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is confident his team will bounce back in Game 4.

Well, that explains a lot.

But his longtime nemesis, Lance Stephenson had a lot to say to ESPN’s Mike Wells about the Cavaliers’ predicament of possibly going down 3-1 after Sunday’s game.

"We have full control right now," Stephenson said after practice Saturday. "We have to keep it. We get another win in our building, and that's when I think they're going to start panicking. We're going to bring it like we [brought] it the first game."

The Cavaliers may be without starting point guard George Hill for Sunday’s Game 4 according to the ESPN report. Hill is questionable after having an MRI on his back Saturday.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is still confident that his team can return to Cleveland with the series tied.

''They won a game we should have won,'' Lue said. ''That's what's disappointing. But we're not discouraged. We've got to get Game 4 - and I'm confident.''