Touchdown Bucks! Packers' Aaron Rodgers buys into NBA team

Apr 20, 2018 10:50 PM ET

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes in Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks battle.

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has joined the ownership group of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks as a limited partner.

The Bucks made the announcement Friday night between the first and second quarters of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The Bucks say that Rodgers is the only active NFL player to be a limited partner of an NBA team.

Sitting next to girlfriend Danica Patrick and Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, Rodgers received a warm welcome from the sold-out crowd when his face was shown on the video board at the Bradley Center.

Rodgers in a statement says the opportunity is a ''dream come true'' for him. A big fan of the NBA, Rodgers has also cheered on the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA Tournament.

