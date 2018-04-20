Reports: Mike Budenholzer to meet with New York Knicks

Having reportedly withdrawn his name from consideration for the Suns' head coaching vacancy, Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has apparently shifted his sights toward another opportunity.

Since confirmed by multiple outlets, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Budenholzer will join a crowded field of candidates that, according to various reports, includes Mike Woodson, David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse, Mark Jackson, David Blatt, Kenny Smith and Jay Wright.

Knicks plan to talk to Hawks coach Budenholzer about their vacancy, according to league source. Still not ruled out that Budenholzer eventually returns to ATL. — Michael Cunningham (@MCunninghamAJC) April 20, 2018

Budenholzer remains under contract for two more seasons, and the Hawks have reportedly told teams they will require compensation, likely draft choices, to release him from his contract.

The Hawks made the playoffs in each of Budenholzer's first four campaigns, including a franchise-record 60 victories in 2014-15 as he earned Coach of the Year honors. The Hawks bottomed out this season, however, finishing last in the Eastern Conference at 24-58.

The Knicks fired Jeff Hornacek after winning just 31 and 29 games over the past two seasons.