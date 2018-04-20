Report: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry 'not close' to playing

The Warriors have been doing just fine without Stephen Curry in the first round. They may need to keep that momentum going without him in the next.

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reports that Curry "is not close to playing" and that "he isn't in the final stages of his rehabilitation" from a sprained left MCL. If that is true, he could be in danger of missing at least part of the second round, which could start soon given the current 3-0 series leads held by the Warriors and Pelicans, respectively.

The two-time Kia MVP has not played since March 23.

The Warriors survived another injury scare on Thursday when Kevin Durant suffered a sprained ankle late in their 110-97 Game 3 victory over San Antonio. Durant, however, walked off under his own power and told reporters that he was fine after the game.