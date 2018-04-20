Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow fined for stepping on Joel Embiid's mask

NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for intentionally stepping on and attempting to damage the facemask of Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, which took place after Embiid’s facemask had fallen onto the playing court, occurred with 7:51 remaining in the second quarter of the 76ers’ 128-108 win over the Heat on Thursday, April 19 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

To view the incident, click on the following link:

www.nba.com/video/2018/04/20/20180420-philadelphia-76ers-miami-heat