2018 NBA Playoffs
With Cleveland Cavaliers playing first road playoff game, LeBron James makes sure team dresses for occassion

LeBron outfits teammates with suits as they arrive for Game 3 in Indiana

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 20, 2018 6:25 PM ET

George Hill (foreground) and LeBron James arrive before Game 3 in Indiana.

Tonight on ESPN:  Pacers vs. Cavs (7 ET)

LeBron James, who is taking his Cleveland Cavaliers on their first road trip of the playoffs, made sure his team had the right look for the occasion.

James bought his teammates various outfits from designer Thom Browne according to ESPN.

 

 

