With Cleveland Cavaliers playing first road playoff game, LeBron James makes sure team dresses for occassion

LeBron James, who is taking his Cleveland Cavaliers on their first road trip of the playoffs, made sure his team had the right look for the occasion.
James bought his teammates various outfits from designer Thom Browne according to ESPN.
